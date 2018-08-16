Authorities seized 550 pounds of marijuana from a railroad car Tuesday in south Arkansas.

The seizure came two days after an individual reported to the Camden Police Department that three males were on top of a 30,000-gallon tank car on the Union Pacific railroad tracks near Ritchie Street in northeast Camden, the agency said in a Facebook post. A second caller reported Monday that a male was driving around in the same area.

Officers found some rope and tools that had been used to enter the car, police said.

Once the drugs were discovered, the Camden Fire Department tested the air quality and found highly explosive vapors from the gasoline that was previously carried inside the tank, the agency said in a news release.

Firefighters entered the car through a 20-inch opening at the top and found 22 bundles of marijuana that weighed about 25 pounds each inside the tank, the release said.

The operation took about 2½ hours.

The drugs, which had gas residue on the packaging, were moved to an undisclosed location, according to the Police Department's Facebook post.

Police Chief Boyd Woody said Wednesday that no arrests have been made in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

State Desk on 08/16/2018