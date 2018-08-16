Sections
Today at 3:02 a.m.

100 years ago

Aug. 16, 1918

• The Faust Coffee House and bakery, 106 Main Street, were closed by Grover T. Owens, county food administrator, yesterday afternoon. Mr. Owens said that a secret service representative and E. R. Guthridge of the Sugar Division of the State Food Administration found that the two establishments had more than the amount of sugar to which they are entitled. Mr. Owens said that the bakery was closed because weevils had been found in the flour.

50 years ago

Aug. 16, 1968

• The Presbyterian Ministers Association of Greater Little Rock in a statement Thursday concerning the recent racial unrest at Little Rock, defended the calling of the memorial service and march that ended in the first outbreak of violence Friday night. The Association praised the leaders of Black United Youth (BUY), the group that sponsored the march, for their efforts to stop the ensuing incidents. The statement also praised the Little Rock Police Department and Chief R. E. Brians for what the Association called "considerable restraint" during the memorial service.

25 years ago

Aug. 16, 1993

• Eleventh-grader Stefie Gold plans to take her toothbrush and bedding to high school next week. She's not sure about a telephone, small refrigerator -- or her drums. Gold is among 150 students selected from across Arkansas for the state's first public boarding school for top mathematics and science students. "I think it will be an exciting year," said Gold, 16, who went to Little Rock Central High School last year. "I'm entering my junior year, and I'm starting my last two years of high school in a brand new school. It's really exciting, and I'm anxious to get started."

10 years ago

Aug. 16, 2008

• The average price of regular gasoline in Arkansas has dropped nearly 40 cents in the past month -- but motorists aren't ready to start celebrating. Nathan Foster, 31, of Garfield in Benton County said prices are still too high as he put $6 worth of $3.479 regular in his 2006 Chrysler 300N at a Kum & Go station in Springdale... According to Arkansasgasprices.com and LittleRockgasprices.com, sites where motorists can report gasoline prices, Hot Springs had the lowest prices Friday afternoon with numerous stations priced at $3.36. Murphy USA in Malvern had prices at $3.38, and numerous stations in Jacksonville and Cabot were charging $3.39 for regular.

Metro on 08/16/2018

Print Headline: Other days

