Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

AUGUST

18 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Little Rock, Maumelle Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

18 Independence County chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

18 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Osceola Municipal Golf Course. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

21 Fat Sacks Bass Club bass tournament. DeGray Lake, Caddo Bend. 4 p.m.-midnight Keith Crutchfield (870) 941-6929 crutchfield34@yahoo.com, Rob Daniel (501) 337-3254 rbbydaniel@yahoo.com, or Todd Fite (501) 337-2440 todd_wesley@yahoo.com

25 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

25 Garland County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hamp Williams Facility. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com

25 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Brewer, South Ramp. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

25 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Greers Ferry Lake, Devils Fork Ramp. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

Sports on 08/16/2018

Print Headline: Outdoors calendar

