PHOTOS, VIDEO: Scores attend Satanic Temple rally at state Capitol by Maggie McNeary | Today at 3:58 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Scores of people attended a rally held by the Satanic Temple in Little Rock on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, and the group's 7-and-a-half-foot-tall Baphomet statue also made an appearance. - Photo by John Moritz

Scores of people attended a rally held by the Satanic Temple in Little Rock on Thursday, and the group's 7-and-a-half-foot-tall Baphomet statue also made an appearance.

Planned by the Satanic Temple and Satanic Arkansas — which is not affiliated with the national organization — the event took about two months to put together, organizer Ivy Forrester said. Forrester, like several at the rally, gave a pseudonym instead of her real name.

The event was scheduled to last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., but supporters and protesters showed up shortly before the start time, and many attendees left before 3 p.m.

Gallery: Satanic Temple rally in Little Rock

The rally was prompted by the installation of a Ten Commandments monument at the Capitol in April, the group said.

Its argument was that the Commandments’ place near the Capitol requires other religions be given the chance to display their symbols.

"Freedom of religion means that the government must not be allowed to endorse one religion over another or inhibit any religious voices from access to public forums in favor of another," Lucien Greaves, spokesman for the Satanic Temple, said in a statement.

Many rally-goers dressed in black, some wearing horns or armor. Shouts of “Hail Satan” and the sound of bagpipes resounded during the speeches.

Speakers included Conway pastor Chad Jones and Greaves.

Jones’ speech was interrupted by a masked protester who called him a “liar” and an “agent of Satan.” The man took off his mask while speaking and walked away with police officers alongside him.

Throughout the event, members of the Knights Party, a white nationalist group, held Christian and Confederate flags behind the crowd, while across the street a group of Christians held signs showing Bible verses. One woman stood next to a cross bearing the word “repent.” A man stood alone, preaching, throughout most of the proceedings.

An estimated 200 to 300 people were at the event, but some of them were protesters and police officers. Authorities declined to give an official crowd estimate.

Comments

  • Happy1234
    August 16, 2018 at 4:18 p.m.

    Our country is in big trouble.
  • bwmill
    August 16, 2018 at 4:22 p.m.

    The founders of our country had a clear idea and definition of what they considered to be a religion if you read their writings. Satanic worship in no way qualifies as a religion according to the founders definition.
  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    August 16, 2018 at 4:24 p.m.

    why weren't these people at work ? and since the 10 commandments had 10 very good rules to live by no matter what religion. what are the tenants of worshipers of this grotesque statue ?
