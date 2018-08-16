Police: 5 Arkansans charged after string of rapes reported; 2 victims were kidnapped

Authorities on Thursday said they have filed charges against five Arkansans connected to a series of rapes, including two in which the victims were kidnapped.

Tyrone Harris, 30, of Searcy had been arrested earlier this month after an individual reported Aug. 3 that he had kidnapped her, taken her to residences on West Center Avenue and West Vine Avenue and raped her, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

He told the woman that he was going to "beat the truth out of her" and that she'd be "dead by morning," officers wrote.

On Thursday, Searcy police said 37-year-old Quiwana Shaw of Searcy helped keep the victim from leaving one of the homes, and 29-year-old Jamie Swan of Searcy used a clothing iron to burn her.

Both face conspiracy to commit kidnapping and battery charges, according to a news release.

On Aug. 8, a second victim told authorities that she was sleeping at the same residence on West Center when she awoke to find 27-year-old Michael Lee of Searcy raping her.

He has been charged with rape, police said Thursday.

According to the release, an individual told police Aug. 12 that earlier that month, Harris had pulled up next to her in a car, threw her in the vehicle and took her to the Vine Avenue home. Police said the 30-year-old then beat the victim with a shotgun and raped her.

Kassandra Raines-Carlos, 28, of Searcy was driving the car, authorities said, and is charged with kidnapping, second-degree battery and terroristic threatening.

Harris face several charges in the two crimes, including multiple counts of battery, terroristic threatening, kidnapping, aggravated assault and rape.

Police said Thursday that more charges are possible and an investigation is ongoing.