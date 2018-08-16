Sections
Authorities: Little Rock man arrested after driving 92 mph on I-430, fleeing from police by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 10:34 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Cucue Leyva, 21, of Little Rock.

An Arkansas State Police trooper arrested a man who reached speeds of almost 100 mph while traveling early Tuesday on Interstate 430 in Little Rock, according to a report.

Authorities said 21-year-old Cucue Leyva was driving 92 mph in a 65 mph section of the interstate.

The trooper tried to stop him, but he took an exit, continued speeding and eventually crashes, the report states.

State police said the Little Rock resident was arrested at 12:30 a.m.

Records show Leyva was booked into the Pulaski County jail on several charges: DWI, speeding, reckless driving and fleeing.

He remained at the jail Thursday morning, and no bail had been set.

More headlines

