Police: Burglar uses blowtorch to break into Little Rock car wash by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 4:02 p.m.

A burglar used what appeared to be a blowtorch to break into a Little Rock car wash Saturday night and steal $400, according to a police report.

The report states the break-in at P.K. Auto Spa was reported Tuesday while Little Rock police responded to another call at a car wash on 1700 S. University Ave.

The 52-year-old owner told officers the break-in at 6424 W. 65th St. happened sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities wrote that the thief stole $400 and two security cameras after using the blowtorch to gain access to the office and bill changer.

No suspect had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.

