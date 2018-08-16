A North Little Rock woman trying to report an assault was instead arrested for reportedly shooting into an occupied house, court documents said.

Karen Ford, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of terroristic acts Monday after going to the Little Rock Police Department to report an assault, according to a probable-cause letter submitted to Little Rock District Court.

On Saturday, Little Rock officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance involving a weapon at 1812 Reservoir Road, the document said. Officers met Keyshunna Lewis, who said Ford and her husband, Maurice Ford, had arrived at her house with a gun and Karen Ford was "taunting her trying to get her to come outside and fight."

When she refused to exit the house, Lewis said Karen Ford became angry and tried to push through the door and into the house. Lewis said she had grabbed a knife from the kitchen when she saw Karen Ford arrive and stabbed her in the arm when the woman tried to enter her home.

Lewis said Karen Ford fired the weapon during the altercation and the bullet struck the house.

Two days after the incident, Karen Ford went to the Police Department and attempted to file an assault report over the incident, officers reported. Ford had stitches in her arm from where she reportedly had been stabbed.

Karen Ford confessed to going to Lewis' house, but said she did not fire the gun and that her husband was not there. Officers arrested her and transferred her to the Pulaski County jail, though she was no longer listed on the jail's roster as of Wednesday evening.