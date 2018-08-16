CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

CLEAR;Excellent;Fair;Poor;Fair

CONWAY;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Excellent;Excellent;Good;Excellent

HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Fair;Fair;--

MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--

NORRELL;--;--;--;--

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Good;Fair;Good;Excellent

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Good;Fair;Fair

SUNSET;Poor;Fair;Poor;Good

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Good;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Fair;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Good;Fair;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Heavy rain Tuesday morning caused the river to be dingy from Sulphur Creek to Libby Shoal. One generator operated for two hours Tuesday afternoon, which could push the dingy water downstream to Lobo or Dripping Springs by Wednesday. Rain is forecast each day the rest of the week and could muddy the river. Midge pupa and small mayfly nymphs are good choices when the blue-wing olive hatches occur, and sowbugs are always a good choice if no bugs are active.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Fair;--;--;Poor

NORFORK;Fair;--;--;--

WHITE RIVER The average rainbow size is increasing, and they are biting 1/16-ounce gold Little Cleos and PowerBait. Water is very low from early morning until mid-afternoon. Late in the day, Southwestern Power releases increasingly more water through Bull Shoals Dam until late evening, when minimum flow resumes.

NORFORK TAILWATER Some nice midge, caddis and sulphur hatches have provided some good topwater action, but the fishing has been better in the mornings. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead), and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;--;Good;Excellent

BEAVER TAILWATER No report.

FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;Fair;--;Good

SEQUOYAH;Fair;Good;Good;Poor

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Good;Fair;Fair;--

SPRING RIVER Small trout are abundant. Size 6 Woollies have been working well for bigger trout on overcast days. Hot pink and chartreuse have been the go-to colors for Trout Magnets.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Fair;--;Good;Good

GREESON;Fair;--;--;Good

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;--;--;--;--

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Good;Good;--;Poor

HAMILTON;Poor;--;Excellent;--

NIMROD;Fair;Good;Good;Good

OUACHITA;--;--;--;--

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER White bass are making a run toward the dam with numbers being taken from the bank by anglers casting flukes and black/silver Rapala jerkbaits.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Poor;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;Good;--;Good;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;Fair;--;--;--

