FAYETTEVILLE -- Junior Ty Storey took almost all his reps with the No. 1 offense in Saturday's scrimmage and appears to lead sophomore Cole Kelley and three freshmen in the quarterback battle at the University of Arkansas.

Both Storey and Kelley were asked about the competition after Wednesday's light walk-through inside Walker Pavilion.

"We're just all out here working man," Storey said. "It's not my job to tell the separation and any of that stuff. I've got to keep working and do what's best for the team, make the team a little bit better when I'm out there. I think that's what the quarterback's job is and that's what we're trying to do."

Kelley also did not specifically address a question about separation at the position.

"I'm really just day by day trying to be the best leader I can be, because that's the most important thing for a quarterback is to be a leader," Kelley said. "You've got to be a coach on the field and an extension of the coach."

Coach Chad Morris gave a "no separation" response to the quarterback question Tuesday.

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said Storey completed about 9 of 12 (75 percent) passes in Saturday's scrimmage, while Kelley was about 13 of 26 (.500) with multiple drops.

"I missed like one or two throws at the beginning, but then I caught rhythm and I started to get in a little groove, but as a whole offense I'm really impressed," Kelley said. "Our wide receivers, our tight ends, running backs, the O-line in the scrimmage was just pounding people. So, our offense right now is doing good."

Storey said he thought the scrimmage went well, but there's still much to learn.

"Our O-line was really good," he said. "They gave us a lot of time to get our reads and stuff. Our guys got open, and when stuff like that happens the numbers look a little better. It was a good day all around."

Recovery day

The Razorbacks used practice No. 11 on Wednesday as a recovery day, with a light walk-through in shorts and T-shirts, without helmets, inside the Walker Pavilion.

"It's been nice," quarterback Ty Storey said. "It was more of a mental day obviously, getting out here and talking through situations."

Said offensive guard Johnny Gibson: "We call it 'class on the grass.' We come out here and walk through some plays, go through different situations."

The players also did recovery exercises, including yoga, soaked in cold tubs and had meetings.

Injury update

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Dalton Wagner was not involved in practice Wednesday.

"He was inside the building today," senior guard Johnny Gibson said.

Shane Clenin worked at left tackle with the first unit during the light walk-through, with fellow redshirt freshman Kirby Adcock at left guard.

Senior Brian Wallace was back at first-team right tackle after missing a few practices with a minor injury.

Receivers La'Michael Pettway and Tobias Enlow have been slowed by small issues.

"I had a little nag here and there with my groin, but that comes with stretching, so I'll be OK," Pettway said.

Tight end Jeremy Patton attended, but was not involved in, the walk-through, but he was not wearing the walking boot he was sporting Tuesday. Receiver Chase Harrell (hamstring) was held out again.

Who'd win?

Receivers Jordan Jones and Deon Stewart were thought to be the fastest Razorbacks on the roster in 2017, but they have a rival who played sparingly last year but is expected to see more playing time this fall.

"Well, me and Jordan raced the other day," receiver Gary Cross said. "I beat him by just a step."

Cross, who said he's been gauged at a top speed of 21 mph on the program's Catapult tracking system, has taken some first-team reps at the "2" spot with Jonathan Nance during camp.

"It's been feeling good," Cross said. "I really got into my playbook, learned what the offense is doing. I've been playing fast and coach has seen it. That's how I've been running with the ones."

Said offensive coordinator Joe Craddock: "I tell you one thing, Gary Cross is fast. I know that. He's gotten by some DBs in fall camp thus far. We're just trying to find out what all he can do. He's really come a long way."

Our bad

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock made a confession on Saturday that not a lot of coaches typically do in discussing sophomore receiver Jordan Jones's slow spring because the coaching staff had him running at the slot position.

"Bad coaching point on our part," Craddock said. "Coming in, didn't really know a whole lot [about Jones]. Knew he could run. But moving him back to the outside, getting him out of the slot, I think has really helped him," Craddock said. "It's really helped him come a long way since the spring."

Tracy time

Brenda Tracy, a speaker with a national platform for combating sexual assault, is scheduled to address the Razorbacks today.

Tracy, a victim of a sexual assault in 1998, has emerged as a strong national voice for raising awareness on the topic. She founded the #SetTheExpectation organization, whose stated goal is to combat "sexual and physical violence by supporting coaches, young men and boys to become part of the solution through direct outreach and engagement in high school and collegiate athletic programs."

Tracy touted Arkansas Coach Chad Morris on her Twitter account on Wednesday, writing "Before #SetTheExpectation there were Teal games & [Morris] was the FIRST to host one. He's been w[ith] me since day one & I'm so excited to see him & meet the new team tomorrow!"

Morris and his wife Paula held a #NotOnMyCampus speaking appearance by Tracy while Morris was the SMU head coach.

"It's going to be great," quarterback Ty Storey said of Tracy's appearance. "We've had a lot of great speakers come in and talk to us on leadership and kind of stuff even outside of football. It's been really good to see people grow and learn stuff from these guys."

Ahead on rehab

Chad Morris said defensive back Kevin Richardson (foot) and offensive tackle Colton Jackson (back) are making strides in rehabilitation after surgeries in July.

The early prognosis on Jackson was that he would miss the first six games, but Morris said he's ahead of schedule.

"So, what does that mean? I don't know," Morris said. "I just know they're telling me he's ahead of schedule in his progressions."

Morris said he remains hopeful Richardson will play by early September.

Rainy day

The Razorbacks practiced in a steady rain Tuesday, which offensive lineman Johnny Gibson said was fun and good preparation for the season.

"You never know what's going to happen on game days," Gibson said. "That's one of the things we have to learn how to do, play in the rain."

Coach Chad Morris said he had scripted during the spring for Tuesday to be a wet-ball day and simulate playing in the rain.

"He had something called 'driving rainstorm,' and they were going to have some special deal where we were going to get a lot of water poured on us," Gibson said. "I don't know how he was going to do it, with a firetruck or something. They did it at SMU. They told us about it and we saw it on film.

"But the weather provided it all day, so we really didn't go through it. The whole day was a driving rainstorm."

Merrick working

Junior guard Jalen Merrick still hasn't practiced in camp. Coach Chad Morris said Merrick is being evaluated after suffering headaches during the summer.

"Jalen's doing everything he can to get back out here," offensive lineman Johnny Gibson said. "He's still doing what he can to stay conditioned for when he does get cleared to come back out here. He's still eating right and keep off all the weight he lost."

Lunch ahead

Arkansas' annual Razorback football kickoff luncheon will be held Friday at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Springdale with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program starting at noon.

The luncheon, started by former coach Bobby Petrino, will feature first-year Coach Chad Morris, a season preview and special introduction from team members. Assistant coaches, members of the Razorback Spirit Squad and the band will attend.

Tickets and table purchases can be made at the Razorback Foundation or by calling 1-877-436-0013. Tickets will be sent electronically.

