Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy with a majority Asian cast, a rarity for a major Hollywood film. Some are hailing it as a cultural landmark.

McQueen is an intimate look at the life, career and death of fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen. Neither is the typical mid-August doldrums release, and in this Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, they are respectively (and respectfully) reviewed by Dan Lybarger and Karen Martin.

And that’s not all. Our Philip Martin takes a look at the road trip movie Boundaries, Piers Marchant talks about the best films of 2018 so far and Lybarger checks in with North Little Rock’s Mary Steenburgen, on the occasion of the home video release of her recent film Book Club and her appearances at the Arkansas Cinema Society’s Filmland events next week. So pick up a newspaper. (And check our blood, dirt & angels blog for Lybarger’s review of the boy and his dog tale Alpha.)