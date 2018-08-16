Sections
Suspect arrested in abduction, assault by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:05 a.m.

Greene County authorities arrested a man Wednesday in the abduction and assault of a woman earlier this week.

Greene County Sheriff David Carter said deputies arrested the man at 4:30 p.m. in Paragould. The suspect's name was not released.

Carter said Tuesday that a woman was abducted Monday near Center Hill by an individual who was hiding in the back seat of her vehicle. He said the woman was taken to the Scatter Creek area, where she was assaulted.

Investigators searched the area until evening but could not find the assailant.

State Desk on 08/16/2018

Print Headline: Suspect arrested in abduction, assault

