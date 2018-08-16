Sections
Breaking: VIDEO: Little Rock police helicopter crashes; 1 person severely hurt, authorities say
Teen preparing for college dies after car crashes into library by The Associated Press

DEWITT, N.Y. — A teenager who was getting ready for his first day of college is dead after his car crashed into a community library in upstate New York.

State police Thursday identified the driver as 18-year-old Blake Lucas. Troopers said he was driving down the road near the Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville when he crashed into the building Wednesday night.

Troopers said Lucas failed to stop at a stop sign and rolled into a utility pole before crashing into the library.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said there's no evidence drugs or alcohol were involved.

Lucas' relatives said Thursday that the teenager was getting ready to begin college in Binghamton.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

