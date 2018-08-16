Sections
Texarkanan gains lawyers-group role

TEXARKANA -- A Texarkana lawyer with clients in Arkansas and Texas has been selected to serve as a Texas Bar Foundation 2018-20 nominating chairman for District 1, the foundation announced.

Josh Thane of the Haltom and Doan law firm will be among 17 chairmen, representing each of the 17 State Bar of Texas districts, to identify nominees to join the foundation as fellows.

Thane, a past president of the Texarkana Bar Association, has represented clients in more than 100 federal and state court actions in Arkansas and Texas.

Metro on 08/16/2018

Print Headline: Texarkanan gains lawyers-group role

