Highly regarded defensive lineman and Arkansas target Taurean Carter has announced his top four schools with Arkansas being one of them.

Carter, 6-3, 263 pounds, of Mansfield Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas, has narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, Texas, Michigan State and Texas Tech.

He, along with teammate and Razorback defensive tackle commitment Enoch Jackson Jr., visited Fayetteville on Feb. 24. They are are expected to make an official visit to Fayetteville with teammate and safety Jalen Catalon for the Alabama game on Oct. 6

Carter, who recorded 63 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble as a junior, is an ESPN 3-star prospect and the No. 50 defensive tackle in the nation.