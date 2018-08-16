If you build it, they will come. And if the media hypes it, all sides will play their parts in this production.

Let's see, the part of the bad guys was played by the so-called Unite the Right folks, as if the political right in this country could be united (any more than the political left can be). How many Never Trumpers are still writing columns--and editorials? Has George Will rejoined the Republican Party yet? Where is Ann Coulter this week? The only thing the right can count on is Sean Hannity doing public relations work for a Republican White House.

The part of the good guys was played by the more leftish types who showed up (spontaneously!) to counter-protest in Washington last weekend. Complete with professionally lettered signage and jumbo posters. These people are as impromptu as a Shakespearean play in the park.

And acting as promoters, we give you the American media.

For days, folks prepped for a bloodbath at the racist rally in Washington. The white nationalists couldn't have asked for better advertising. This event, which would have quietly flown under the radar and flopped without all the attention, was the talk of the country.

Until it flopped in public, on national TV, and suddenly wasn't.

Poor wutz-his-name, the promoter of the rally. How embarrassing to hold a white nationalist rally and have your side stay away in droves. It reminded one of the Nazi rally in The Blues Brothers, without the Nazis. This time, we didn't hear about any anti-Semitic chants such as we heard in Charlottesville last year ("Jews will not replace us") but then again, the rally was much smaller this time around. Give 'em time, give 'em time. When in doubt about how to close out a white nationalist rally, blame the Jews. They have so much experience at it--that is, taking blame. For anything and everything. Surely they're used to it by now. Or as old Tevye would sing, it's tradition!

Give the alt-right, unreconstructed Confederates and assorted kluxers another rally, and maybe more of the usual suspects will show up with the usual slogans and blame for all that worries them.

Another rally? Sure! Give them 10 more, 100 more! As has been noted before, sunlight is a great disinfectant. It still holds true. Would you rather that such thoughts be allowed to fester in the dark? Let's turn over this rock and see what's underneath--and let a little sunshine in.

It's really a kind of public service these people do when they march. We need to know that their types are still out there. Sure, we know their thoughts from the comments section we see, but we'd like to see their faces and jot down their names, too. If you can get them off the Internet for a few hours, it's better that these people march, rather than hide, blister and metastasize. These people are dangerous in the shadows.

Call it Reason No. 219 that we've never liked those who propose laws against "hate speech." It would keep this kind of hate bottled up. Like a shook-up Coke bottle, just waiting to explode.

Come to think, several European countries have laws against hate speech. They don't have a First Amendment in the Old World. What they do have is a history of hate going back hundreds, thousands, of years. Consider how many people hate has killed on the Continent in the past.

We wouldn't deny the racist supremacist thug-wannabes their chance to vent. They do enough of it in their parents' basements. Come to think, Ted Kaczynski was in hiding much too long.

Folks, some of us think we really need to hear this nonsense. So we can know what they are, and what they think, to use the verb loosely.

