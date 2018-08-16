Work on a section of East Nettleton Avenue in Jonesboro will require lane closings for three weeks beginning Friday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews performing asphalt work will require lane closings on East Nettleton Avenue, also called Arkansas 463, between Watt Street and Ingels Road in southeast Jonesboro from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily until the project is complete, which is estimated to take three weeks. Traffic will be controlled with signs, flaggers, and traffic cones.

