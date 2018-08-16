Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Restaurant inspections Manafort trial Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Three-week job set on Jonesboro route by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:04 a.m. 0comments

Work on a section of East Nettleton Avenue in Jonesboro will require lane closings for three weeks beginning Friday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews performing asphalt work will require lane closings on East Nettleton Avenue, also called Arkansas 463, between Watt Street and Ingels Road in southeast Jonesboro from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily until the project is complete, which is estimated to take three weeks. Traffic will be controlled with signs, flaggers, and traffic cones.

Metro on 08/16/2018

Print Headline: Three-week job set on Jonesboro route

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Tort-issue ally spent $107,930 in month
by John Moritz
Governor 'open' to red-flag law on guns
by John Moritz
Homeowners’ parking lots near school drawing scrutiny of city
by Ashton Eley
Man hangs off bridge after chase, is arrested
by Jaime Dunaway, Brandon Riddle
Text ordered elderly pair killed, authorities report
by Dave Hughes
ADVERTISEMENT