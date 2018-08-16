Arkansas is expected to receive an official visit from a highly recruited defender committed to another SEC school.

Linebacker Donte Starks (6-2, 215 pounds) of Harvey (La.) John Ehret pledged to LSU on July 5 over scholarship offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, Florida, Georgia and others, but the Razorbacks staff hasn’t let up since his commitment.

“After my commitment, they still have been pushing for me to come view the campus and see it firsthand,” Starks said. “I most definitely will attend a game out there.”

ESPN rates Starks a 4-star recruit, the No. 13 outside linebacker and the No. 139 overall prospect in the 2019 class while also being the No. 8 player in Louisiana. He recorded 82 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and a forced fumble as a junior.

De'Jon Harris, an Arkansas junior linebacker, attended the same high school as Starks.

Because he has a Thursday game Oct. 4, Starks is hoping to be in Fayetteville after the game.

“That Alabama game is what I'm shooting for — Oct. 6,” Starks said.