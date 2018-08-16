Saffron Indian Cuisine is going into former J. Gumbo space in the Centre at Ten shopping center, 12911 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. We don't yet have many details, but the Facebook page (facebook.com/Saffron-indian-cuisine-littlerock-ar-217731875744043) explains, "We are group of experts and connoisseur who came together by sheer coincidence to bring our passion to life. Saffron's secret spices and carefully selected spread of north and south Indian cuisine will appeal your palette as well as olfactory senses." All calls to the phone number listed therein, (501) 313-5335, went to voicemail.

Expect the new dining room at Sky Modern Japanese Restaurant, Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, built on what had previously been a patio, to open Monday. The "Lounge Room" will seat for 50-60 and they'll also be able to close it off for private parties. The phone number is (501) 224-4300.

Monday was the final day of operation for Sashimi Japanese Steakhouse, 1900 Club Manor Drive, Maumelle. Owner Holly Kattaviravong posted her appreciation for her friends and customers on Facebook (facebook.com/SashimiMaumelle): "We will definitely miss each and every one of you. And hope one day we will be able to rebuild again."

The Arby's at 9624 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, appears to have closed temporarily for renovation work. Calls to the listed phone number, (501) 227-4618, produced only a busy signal.

The original target to open the new Chili's Grill & Bar, 12505 W. Markham St., Little Rock, moving west from 10700 N. Rodney Parham Road, was October. Now we learn it may be open as early as the first week of September. The strip-center spot near the confluence of West Markham Street and Chenal Parkway, used to house a freestanding Luby's Cafeteria, which was razed to make room. We're awaiting a response from Chili's corporate office on an actual target date and other details.

Rock Town Distillery is holding a rum dinner, 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at La Terraza Rum & Lounge, 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. The distillery's bar manager, Rob Roy Armstrong III, will concoct three cocktails using Rock Town Arkansas Barrel Aged Rum, to be paired with "Chef Carlos' exquisite cuisine." Tickets are $45. Visit the Facebook event page: facebook.com/events/511679269249977.

In & Out Pizzaria Coffee Shop and More, in the food court of Park Plaza, 6000 W. Markham St., has closed and is no longer listed on the mall's online list of eateries (parkplazamall.com/eat).

The Dandy Line Kitchen, which has been an online food delivery service "of freshly prepared, healthy, delicious, and affordable meals" run by local nonprofit Hope Rises (a recovery program for incarcerated women), is establishing a brick-and-mortar presence inside the new innov • eat Cafe at the University of Arkansas Bowen School of Law, 1201 McMath Ave., next to MacArthur Park, Little Rock. Lindsey Gant, Hope Rises' kitchen coordinator who also goes by the title "Freshmaker," says they're going through a soft opening this week, and expect to serve the same menu that they've been delivering in the cafe on the same days they've been delivering -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday. In between, "we'll be having other lunches available, packaged items and grab-and-go snacks," which could include "healthier items" such as homemade hummus, protein packs, breakfast cookies, muffins and quiches. And, since it's a cafe inside a law school, they'll be serving Westrock coffee. Hours are still to be announced. The phone number, at least for the time being: (501) 519-9674. Visit dandylinekitchen.com or facebook.com/search/top/?q=the dandy line kitchen.

From Shelli Poole's My Saline blog (mysaline.com), this update on Yum Yum Hibachi, going into the former Paula Lynn's Sandwich and Sweet Shop, 302 S. Reynolds Road, Bryant: Garner Mitchell, one of three partners, says it will serve "a hibachi express with the grill being in the kitchen. Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetables with fried rice. We will more than likely have appetizers such as fried spring rolls, dumplings, edamame and seaweed salad." He's expecting hours to be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Target to get open, after extensive remodeling, is a couple of months down the line.

Mitchell is also one of the partners of Poke Cafe, 20770 Interstate 30 North, Benton, which opened Aug. 3. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is (501) 794-6646.

And speaking of Bryant, Don Pepe's Gourmet Burritos & Tacos is coming to North Reynolds Road in Bryant, apparently somewhere around the 1500 block. (The site plan filed by engineering firm Hope Consulting with the City of Bryant lists it as "south side of Big Red Headquarters" and its Facebook page describes it as "between Big Red and Bryant High School," if that helps you place it.) It's a branch of a restaurant of the same name at 2225 Prince St., Conway. An employee there confirmed they're hoping to get it open by the end of the year. Get a glimpse of the menu at don-pepes.com.

And speaking of tacos, Tacos 4 Life on Tuesday opened its latest location, 4501 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is (479) 226-8152. And the Texarkana Gazette reports that the burgeoning Conway-based chain has announced a planned franchise for Mall Drive off Cowhorn Creek in Texarkana, expected to open toward the end of the year or the beginning of next.