University of Arkansas at Fort Smith names interim chancellor by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:19 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Edward Serna

Edward Serna, chief of staff and vice chancellor for strategic initiatives at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, will be interim chancellor of the campus.

He will replace Chancellor Paul B. Beran, who had announced July 27 that he is leaving to become the executive director and chief executive officer of the South Dakota Higher Education Board of Regents. Beran’s resignation takes effect Aug. 31.

Donald Bobbitt, University of Arkansas System President, selected Serna, citing his “institutional knowledge and skill set to help lead the campus during this time of transition.”

The UA System will begin a national search to find a more permanent chancellor.

Serna has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Winthrop University, a master’s degree in industrial management from Clemson University, a master’s degree in information systems from Auburn University and a doctorate from the University of Alabama.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

