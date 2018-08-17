Sections
Hotel guest's car stolen after pair beats him, Little Rock police say; 1 arrested by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 12:15 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Omar Harris, 27, of Little Rock.

Two robbers beat a Little Rock hotel guest outside his room before taking his keys and fleeing in his car Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 25-year-old victim told police he was in his room at the Atria Inn & Extended Stay on 6100 S. University Ave. when he heard a knock on the door about 2:45 p.m.

A report from the city's Police Department states the man opened the door and saw two robbers, who pointed a gun at him and demanded his money and car keys.

The assailants punched him in the face and hit him with the butt of a handgun, officers wrote.

The robbers then grabbed a 26-year-old witness by the hair, pulling some out in the process, and threw her to the ground before snatching her purse, according to the report.

Authorities said 27-year-old Omar Harris of Little Rock fled in the man's 2007 Honda Accord and led police on a chase. Officers noted they found cocaine in one of his pockets when he was arrested.

Records show Harris was booked into the Pulaski County jail on charges of theft, fleeing and possession of a controlled substance. He remained in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $30,000 bond.

No other suspect was identified in the report.

