Pulaski Academy at Springdale Har-Ber (Aug. 24)

The four-time defending Class 5A state champions kick off their season in Northwest Arkansas against the Class 7A Wildcats. After Layne Hatcher exhausted his eligibility, the Bruins turn to junior Braden Bratcher at quarterback. Pulaski Academy is facing a Class 7A opponent for the first time since 2011, when the Bruins visited Cabot.

Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside (Aug. 31)

For the first time since 1999, these two Garland County schools will play each other in football. The Wolves and Rams enjoyed one of the state's top rivalries until it stopped right before the 21st century thanks to student-related pranks and vandalism. But they'll return to the field in 2018 at Lakeside's Austin Field in the first game of a home-and-home series. Hopefully, the two student bodies will be on their best behavior this time around.

Little Rock Christian at Pulaski Academy (Sept. 28)

Last season, these two Class 5A west Little Rock rivals met in a 86-56 thriller at Joe B. Hatcher Field. The Warriors return to Pulaski Academy with senior quarterback Justice Hill. While Little Rock Christian can put up points, can its defense slow down Pulaski Academy? A tall order for the Warriors, but one they'll attempt to answer in west Little Rock.

Batesville at Wynne (Oct. 12)

The 5A-East Conference's top four teams have included Batesville and Wynne throughout this decade. This is one of the top rivalries not only in Class 5A, but the state of Arkansas. The 2018 meeting will be in Cross County and expect another solid game between the Pioneers and Yellowjackets. Both teams have aspirations of playing deep into the Class 5A postseason and the winner of this game will have an inside track on a top two seed from the 5A-East.

Little Rock McClellan at Texarkana (Oct. 12)

The 5A-South Conference changed in a big way this season, with the addition of Little Rock McClellan from the 5A-Central and Texarkana moving down from Class 6A. McClellan has played in two of the past three Class 5A state championship games and are contenders once again to reach Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium in December. Texarkana hasn't had great success this decade, but the Razorbacks are hoping a move down in classification could boost their chances. A victory over the Crimson Lions would be one of the biggest regular-season victories for the Razorbacks in over a decade.

Justice Hill and the Little Rock Christian Warriors will travel to Pulaski Academy on Sept. 28.

