Forecasters expect widespread rain chances across the state to continue throughout Friday.

High chances of rain are again possible throughout the state Friday, capping a week of storms that have dropped up to 10 inches of precipitation in parts of northern Arkansas, forecasters said.

National Weather Service meteorologists predicted another inch could fall in north and central Arkansas as intermittent storms move into the area throughout the afternoon.

Light to moderate rain is expected in those regions throughout the day until the storms dissipate Saturday morning, according to the weather service.

Meteorologist Thomas Jones said a new wave will enter the state Sunday and Monday, but conditions should dry by the middle of next week.

"There is an end in sight," he said.

Heavy rainfall, as well as strong winds and frequent lightning, will accompany periodic thunderstorms, and authorities advised residents to avoid walking or driving through high water that is a result of flash flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Faulkner and Van Buren counties that remains in effect until 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Up to 10 inches of rain have fallen in two major swaths across the state since Monday, forecasters said. The areas hit hardest include northwest Arkansas from Forth Smith to Russellville and northeast Arkansas from Jonesboro to Blytheville.

An Entergy Arkansas power outage map shows the storms have caused outages in some areas, but they have also helped alleviate drought conditions, meteorologists said.

Jones said some of the heaviest precipitation has fallen in the Arkansas River Valley extending north through the Ozark Mountains, where a moderate drought approaching a severe level had been in place for several weeks.

"A lot of this rain has fallen in areas that really needed it," he said. "It has to improve the conditions up there."