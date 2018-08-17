The former president of Arkansas Baptist College is returning to his alma mater, Philander Smith College.

Joseph Jones will be an associate professor of political science and special assistant to the president, said Jennelle Primm, Philander Smith College's director of marketing and public relations.

Jones earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Philander Smith in 2000 and previously worked for the college, leading its Social Justice Institute, Primm said.

"I am excited to rejoin the faculty at Philander Smith College so that I may return to the classroom and teach students political science. It feels good to be home once again and serving my Alma Mater," Jones said in a statement released Thursday by Philander Smith College. The college's president is Roderick Smothers.

In July, Jones filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Arkansas Baptist College, claiming he was fired without cause after informing the college's chairman that he planned to resign. He served as president of Arkansas Baptist College from September 2016 until December 2017.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified compensatory damages, also claims that Arkansas Baptist College "continued to make disparaging remarks about Jones" after his departure and that the statements "have damaged Jones' reputation and prevented him from obtaining other employment."

Jones' new job was earlier reported by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.

Arkansas Baptist College and Philander Smith College are both considered historically black colleges and universities, a term defined by the federal government to mean institutions established before 1964 with a principal mission to educate black Americans.

