Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31 in Detroit by The Associated Press | Today at 3:53 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - This Jan. 14, 2012 file photo, shows singer Aretha Franklin performing during the BET Honors at the Warner Theatre in Washington. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held Aug. 31 in her hometown of Detroit.

The late singer's publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, said Friday that the funeral, to be held at Greater Grace Temple, is limited to the Queen of Soul's family and friends.

Public viewings will take place Aug. 28 and 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

[FLASHBACK: Aretha Franklin performed in Little Rock for presidential library opening]

