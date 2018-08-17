Outside linebacker Zach Zimos cited several reasons for his commitment to the Hogs on Recruiting Thursday.

Zimos, 6-4, 215 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Richmond (Texas) Travis picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Missouri, Texas Tech, California, Purdue, Boise State and Houston among others. He officially visit the Hogs in June and made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on July 27 and publicly committed the next day.

He recorded 56 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles and a forced fumble in 9 games as a junior.

Why Arkansas:

"It was just a complete a family atmosphere from time I went the first time and the second time nothing changed. It just seemed like it was the best fit for me and I can really see myself there in the future."

Defensive coordinator John Chavis:

"He's a Hall of Fame coach. He's won national championships and he's had undefeated seasons. He's had 70 draft picks and 15 first rounders."

Arkansas fans:

"There's definitely a very big difference between Arkansas fans and other schools."