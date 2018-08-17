Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy Arkansas' family atmosphere lures in Zimos by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:00 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Zach Zimos

Outside linebacker Zach Zimos cited several reasons for his commitment to the Hogs on Recruiting Thursday.

Zimos, 6-4, 215 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Richmond (Texas) Travis picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Missouri, Texas Tech, California, Purdue, Boise State and Houston among others. He officially visit the Hogs in June and made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on July 27 and publicly committed the next day.

He recorded 56 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles and a forced fumble in 9 games as a junior.

Why Arkansas:

"It was just a complete a family atmosphere from time I went the first time and the second time nothing changed. It just seemed like it was the best fit for me and I can really see myself there in the future."

Defensive coordinator John Chavis:

"He's a Hall of Fame coach. He's won national championships and he's had undefeated seasons. He's had 70 draft picks and 15 first rounders."

Arkansas fans:

"There's definitely a very big difference between Arkansas fans and other schools."

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas' first Pizza Ranch restaurant set to open this month
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
PHOTOS: Adult black bear spotted in central Arkansas tree, relocated to forest
by Jaime Dunaway
Ralliers urge spot at Arkansas Capitol for Satanic Temple's 7½-foot-tall Baphomet statue
by Maggie McNeary
Firm picked to rank applicants for Arkansas medical marijuana vending licenses
by Hunter Field
Plan to raise Arkansas' minimum wage qualifies for fall ballot
by Michael R. Wickline
ADVERTISEMENT