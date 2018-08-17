Arkansas school bus driver accused in 'severe physical abuse' of his daughters

An Arkansas man accused in the "severe physical abuse" of his daughters was arrested Wednesday, court documents show.

Remy Martin Dorn, 29, of Hot Springs was charged with one count of second-degree domestic battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police Detective Hunter Scott and an Arkansas Department of Health Services worker went to Dorn's residence Aug. 3 in reference to a report of child abuse.

Authorities said the DHS worker informed Dorn that his two daughters were both being removed from the home due to "signs of severe physical abuse."

According to the affidavit, the 7-year-old had "severe visible bruising" on her face, forehead, eyes, arms, legs, back and buttocks and several burn marks on her arms and hands. The 5-year-old daughter had identical burn marks on her arms and hands.

When asked about the bruising on the 7-year-old's face, Dorn told investigators "I did that" because she had "cursed at him" so "he hit her in the face," motioning with his hand, the affidavit states. Authorities noted he said he was unaware of any burns on the children.

Lake Hamilton School District Superintendent Steve Anderson confirmed in a statement to the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record on Thursday that Dorn is employed at the district as a school bus driver but has not worked around students since the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

Anderson said that when the district made an agreement with the 29-year-old that he would remain "off work and off campus" as the investigation continues.

"Our attorney will obtain what information he can about the matter from authorities and we will then determine what action should [be] taken with respect to his employment and, if warranted, termination will be recommended in accordance with the Public School Employee Fair Hearing Act," Anderson said.

Records show he remained at the Garland County jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 bond.