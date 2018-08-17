Sections
Arkansas, Texas set baseball dates for 2019 by Matt Jones | Today at 3:04 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad hits an RBI single during the first inning of a College World Series game against Texas on Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. - Photo by Ben Goff

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play two games at Texas during the Razorbacks' spring break next March, according to the Longhorns' schedule that was released Friday.

The games will be played Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20 at Disch-Falk Field in Austin. Game times and TV information have not been announced.

It is the second consecutive year in which Arkansas and Texas will play each other. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns 13-4 and 7-5 at Baum Stadium in March, and 11-5 in the first round of the College World Series in June.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said earlier this year that the programs have discussed extending the regular-season series through 2021.

The Texas dates are the third known for the Razorbacks in 2019. Arkansas is scheduled to play at Southern California on Feb. 22-24, according to a signed contract, and will host LSU on May 10-12, according to the Tigers' schedule that was released earlier this month.

