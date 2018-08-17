Arkansas, Texas set baseball dates for 2019

— Arkansas will play two games at Texas during the Razorbacks' spring break next March, according to the Longhorns' schedule that was released Friday.

The games will be played Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20 at Disch-Falk Field in Austin. Game times and TV information have not been announced.

It is the second consecutive year in which Arkansas and Texas will play each other. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns 13-4 and 7-5 at Baum Stadium in March, and 11-5 in the first round of the College World Series in June.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said earlier this year that the programs have discussed extending the regular-season series through 2021.

The Texas dates are the third known for the Razorbacks in 2019. Arkansas is scheduled to play at Southern California on Feb. 22-24, according to a signed contract, and will host LSU on May 10-12, according to the Tigers' schedule that was released earlier this month.