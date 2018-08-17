FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas volleyball coach Jason Watson has stressed what he calls the power of one as a key to his team's success this season, but he'll need contributions from many to guide the Razorbacks back to the NCAA tournament.

"We've challenged them with this idea if we can get one more good pass per set, one more kill, one less hitting error, then we're in the mix," said Watson, who begins his third season at Arkansas.

2018 Arkansas Volleyball Schedule Date^Team^Time Aug. 18^at Oklahoma (exhibitaiton)^5 p.m. August 24^Kansas^6 p.m. August 26^at Kansas^1 p.m. August 31^vs. Georgia Southern&^4:30 p.m. Sept. 1^vs. North Dakota State&^noon Sept. 1^at Minnesotat&^7 p.m. Sept. 7^Butler$^7 p.m. Sept. 8^Buffalo$^noon Sept. 8^Northwestern$^7 p.m. Sept. 14^North Carolina State#^3 p.m. Sept. 15^at Georgia Tech#^3 p.m. Sept. 19^at Texas A&M*^7 p.m. Sept 23^Missouri*^1 p.m. Sept. 28^at Kentucky*^TBD Sept. 30^at Tennessee*^12:30 p.m. Oct. 5^Ole Miss*^7 p.m. Oct. 7^at Missouri*^1:30 p.m. Oct. 12^Mississippi State*^7 p.m. Oct. 17^South Carolina*^7 p.m. Oct. 21^Alambama*^1 p.m. Oct. 24^at Mississippi State*^7 p.m. Oct. 28^at Auburn*^1:30 p.m. Nov. 4^at Florida*^3 p.m. Nov. 9^Georgia*^7 p.m. Nov. 11^LSU*^1 p.m. Nov. 14^Kentucky*^5 p.m. Nov. 18^Tennessee*^1 p.m. Nov. 21^at Georgia*^5 p.m. Nov. 23^at Alabama*^7 p.m. *Denotes Southeastern Conference matches & Denotes Diet Coke Classic matches in Minneapolis, Minn. # Denotes Georgia Tech Classic matches in Atlanta $ Denotes Arkansas Classic matches

The Razorbacks finished 19-11 a year ago and just missed out on an NCAA tournament bid thanks in large part to four tough five-set losses. Arkansas led 2-1 in three of those matches. A win in any one of those four losses would have likely put the Razorbacks into the tournament, Watson said.

"It sounds pretty easy, but I think we all know that it's really hard," Watson said. "That's how slim the margins are."

Watson will try to lead the Razorbacks back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. Arkansas hasn't won an NCAA tournament match since 2005.

He has his biggest roster since he came to Arkansas to work with and likes the depth of talent. There are six freshmen on the roster, including several who are vying for early playing time, Watson said.

"I think there are moments when you watch them and go 'Wow, we're better than we were last year,'" Watson said. "But can we be better longer?

"I think if you look at the pieces, they are getting better. It's really exciting for us with these recruiting classes."

Arkansas will need to replace the firepower of All-Southeastern Conference outside hitter Pilar Victoria, who led the nation with 634 kills a year ago. But sophomores Hailey Dirrigl and Elizabeth Pamphile played in every set a year ago.

Pamphile, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker from Orlando, made tremendous strides during her freshman year, Watson said. But she continued that improvement while training with the USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team-Detroit over the summer, too.

"She's really confident, really playing well and understanding the demands," Watson said. "She's helping her teammates be better in lots of ways that I think for a sophomore is phenomenal.

"She goes to the college national team and looks around and says 'Hey, I'm not that far away from all these other people.' I think that was a really good experience for her."

Pamphile agreed she learned plenty during her freshman season and that continued over the summer, trying to get comfortable with a different set of teammates. She also knows there's lots more work to do this fall both on and off the court.

"I think a lot of us know we have to pick it up, including me," Pamphile said. "I think I have to be approachable for our freshmen and have some answers for them. We stayed both summer terms and the freshmen came in the second, so we got a chance to get started with them.

"I think that was helpful with chemistry. We were able to hang out with them outside the court, which helps before we get into camp all busy playing volleyball."

Junior setter Rachel Rippee is battling with freshman Gracie Ryan in early workouts, while senior libero Okiana Valle is also getting pushed by sophomore Paige Johnson, Watson said.

"I think that setter competition is really healthy right now," Watson said. "I think the level that both of them are playing at is probably higher than any other position at this point. The gap between them is not big if there's a gap at all.

The Razorbacks play at Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Saturday in an exhibition match before hosting Kansas on Aug. 24 to open the season.

Sports on 08/17/2018