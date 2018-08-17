Arrest report: Arkansan told police he set 10 fires on same street in 3 months

An Arkansas man told police he started 10 fires over the course of three months on on Fayetteville street, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Derek Sean Wilson, 33, was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of reckless burning and criminal mischief.

Police were called about nine trash bin fires and one call about a couch and recliner on fire between April 29 and July 29, all in the area between 507 and 691 Betty Jo Drive, according to the report.

The Fire Department estimated trash bin damage from the fire to be from $1,800 to $2,400.

The fires are unrelated to a fire early Tuesday morning that destroyed two apartments at 580 N. Betty Jo Drive, which was not intentionally set, according to the fire marshal's office.

No one was harmed in the apartment fire or trash bin fires.

Wilson no longer appeared on the Washington County jail's online inmate roster as of Friday morning.