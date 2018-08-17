Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arrest report: Arkansan told police he set 10 fires on same street in 3 months by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff | Today at 10:27 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Derek Wilson, 33, of Fayetteville

An Arkansas man told police he started 10 fires over the course of three months on on Fayetteville street, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Derek Sean Wilson, 33, was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of reckless burning and criminal mischief.

Police were called about nine trash bin fires and one call about a couch and recliner on fire between April 29 and July 29, all in the area between 507 and 691 Betty Jo Drive, according to the report.

The Fire Department estimated trash bin damage from the fire to be from $1,800 to $2,400.

The fires are unrelated to a fire early Tuesday morning that destroyed two apartments at 580 N. Betty Jo Drive, which was not intentionally set, according to the fire marshal's office.

No one was harmed in the apartment fire or trash bin fires.

Wilson no longer appeared on the Washington County jail's online inmate roster as of Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arrest report: Arkansan told police he set 10 fires on same street in 3 months
by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff
LATEST ON MANAFORT TRIAL: Media asking judge to unseal documents
by The Associated Press
Arkansas teen pleads guilty in shooting of 4-year-old boy, attempt to cover it up
by Hot Springs Sentinel-Record
Arkansas' first Pizza Ranch restaurant set to open this month
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
PHOTOS: Adult black bear spotted in central Arkansas tree, relocated to forest
by Jaime Dunaway
ADVERTISEMENT