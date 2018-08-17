Sections
Sheriff: 1-year-old girl hospitalized after dog attack in central Arkansas by Maggie McNeary | Today at 3:49 p.m. 3comments

A 1-year-old child was taken to a Little Rock hospital after she was bitten by a dog Wednesday, authorities said.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said his agency got a call about the dog bite around 5:30 p.m, after the girl had already been taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The 1-year-old had been at her Lonoke County home in the 420 block of Seaton Road when a neighbor’s gray dog, which was part pit bull, bit her on the leg, rear end and head, the sheriff said.

Authorities said Friday afternoon that they thought the child had been released from the hospital but had not been able to reach her parents to confirm that fact.

The owner told authorities that he put the dog down after the attack. The sheriff said his office found remains that appeared to be the dog’s.

According to the pet owner, his dog was updated on its shots, but the owner was unable to produce documents showing that fact, Staley said.

  • EDENFIVETOO
    August 17, 2018 at 4:33 p.m.

    Pit bulls are dangerous instrumentalities just like dynamite. People shouldn’t be able to handle them without being financially responsible (required to have liability insurance).
  • eaglescout
    August 17, 2018 at 4:39 p.m.

    Add Labs to the dangerous list. I had a bad experience with a group of them that I will remember forever. Thank you Samual Colt for making us equal..in this case, made me superior.

    Watch all dogs. None are bad until they are...
  • VINSONJ
    August 17, 2018 at 4:44 p.m.

    It saddens me that this obviously unsupervised child was bitten by a 'dog'. To generalize that ALL pitts are dynamite and vicious is WRONG. We've experienced love and compassion from our Staffordshire Terriers. Everyone should carry liability - It used to be Dobermans that were credited with being violent and mean. Time changes all things. Maybe people will open their eyes and be more cautious what they express publicly.
