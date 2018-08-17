A 1-year-old child was taken to a Little Rock hospital after she was bitten by a dog Wednesday, authorities said.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said his agency got a call about the dog bite around 5:30 p.m, after the girl had already been taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The 1-year-old had been at her Lonoke County home in the 420 block of Seaton Road when a neighbor’s gray dog, which was part pit bull, bit her on the leg, rear end and head, the sheriff said.

Authorities said Friday afternoon that they thought the child had been released from the hospital but had not been able to reach her parents to confirm that fact.

The owner told authorities that he put the dog down after the attack. The sheriff said his office found remains that appeared to be the dog’s.

According to the pet owner, his dog was updated on its shots, but the owner was unable to produce documents showing that fact, Staley said.