Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper LRPD copter crash Latest stories Aretha Franklin Satanic Temple rally Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bobbitt says Serna to take UAFS helm by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:21 a.m. 0comments

Edward Serna will take over Sept. 1 as interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

Serna, 47, is stepping into the role after the Aug. 31 departure of Chancellor Paul Beran, who is leaving to become executive director and chief executive officer of the South Dakota Higher Education board of regents.

In 2015, Serna joined UAFS. He is chief of staff and vice chancellor for strategic initiatives at the university, which last fall announced enrollment totals of 6,619 undergraduate students and 18 graduate students.

The appointment was announced Thursday in a statement by University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt, who said Serna "has the institutional knowledge and skill set to help lead the campus during this time of transition."

Serna worked for 15 years as a management consultant and program manager, according to information released by the UA System. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Winthrop University in South Carolina and graduate degrees from Clemson University and Auburn University before earning a doctorate from the University of Alabama.

As interim chancellor, Serna will earn an annual salary of $196,000, according to information provided by the UA System. He now earns $160,000.

Edward Serna, Ed.D., interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith

Metro on 08/17/2018

Print Headline: Bobbitt says Serna to take UAFS helm

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Rivalry series set for UCA, UALR
by Tim Cooper
Relative saw baby abused, police say
by Dave Hughes
Democratic House candidate from Bethel Heights files no reports
by Doug Thompson
Police beat
by Clara Turnage
Dillard's reduces 2Q loss to $2.9M
by Stephen Steed
ADVERTISEMENT