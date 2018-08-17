CLASS 5A SUPER SIX

NO. 1

PULASKI ACADEMY

COACH Kevin Kelley

CONFERENCE 5A-Central

2017 RECORD 14-0, 7-0

KEY RETURNERS RB Jayden Kelley (Jr., 6-0, 180), TE Hudson Henry (Sr., 6-5, 225), WR John David White (Sr., 6-0, 185), DL Jake Terry (Sr., 6-3, 255), S Blake Titus (Sr., 5-11, 185)

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy is the four-time defending Class 5A state champion, the first school to win four titles in a row since Barton did it in 1986-1989. ... Junior Braden Bratcher takes over at quarterback for Layne Hatcher, who was 41-1 as the Bruins' starter. Hatcher is now at Alabama. ... Coach Kevin Kelley has won seven state championships since 2003. ... The Bruins don't play a home game until Sept. 21 against Little Rock Fair.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;at Springdale Har-Ber

Sept. 7;at Memphis Ridgeway

Sept. 14;at Bossier City (La.) Parkway

Sept. 21;Little Rock Fair*

Sept. 28;Little Rock Christian*

Oct. 5;at Maumelle*

Oct. 12;at Beebe*

Oct. 19;Little Rock Parkview*

Oct. 26;White Hall*

Nov. 1;at Little Rock Fair*

*5A-Central game

NO. 2

MORRILTON

COACH Cody McNabb

CONFERENCE 5A-West

2017 RECORD 8-4, 5-2

KEY RETURNERS RB Xavier Clemons (Sr., 5-8, 165), OL Hunter DeSalvo (Sr., 6-2, 265), K Jesus Arias (Sr., 5-7, 150), LB Jake Knowles (Sr., 5-7, 170), LB Andrew Lentz (Sr., 5-10, 190)

NOTEWORTHY Morrilton lost junior QB Jacolby Criswell to a knee injury in its scrimmage Tuesday night at Conway. Criswell has a scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas. ... The Devil Dogs were a No. 4 seed from the 5A-West Conference in 2017 and defeated 5A-South champion Watson Chapel in the first round before losing at Wynne. ... Coach Cody McNabb led the Devil Dogs to the Class 5A state championship.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;Searcy

Aug. 31;at Russellville

Sept. 7;Little Rock Fair

Sept. 21;Harrison*

Sept. 28;at Greenbrier*

Oct. 5;Alma*

Oct. 12;at Huntsville*

Oct. 19;Vilonia*

Oct. 26;at Farmington*

Nov. 2;at Clarksville*

*5A-West game

NO. 3

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

COACH Eric Cohu

CONFERENCE 5A-Central

2017 RECORD 9-2, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS QB Justice Hill (Sr., 6-0, 170), WR Chris Hightower (Jr., 6-2, 190), WR/FS MJ Loggins (Sr., 5-9, 165), LB Grant McElmurry (Sr., 6-1, 220), SS Alex Veasey (Jr., 5-10, 170)

NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Christian was 9-1 in the regular season, but drew 5A-East No. 2 seed Wynne, which eliminated the Warriors in the first round. ... Senior QB Justice Hill has orally committed to play basketball at the University of Arkansas. ... The Warriors opened a new indoor practice facility this month, which includes a 50-yard field, coaches offices and a team store.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;Batesville

Aug. 31;at Vilonia

Sept. 14;Greenbrier

Sept. 21;at Watson Chapel*

Sept. 28;at Pulaski Academy*

Oct. 5;Little Rock Fair*

Oct. 12;Little Rock Parkview*

Oct. 19;at White Hall*

Oct. 26;Maumelle*

Nov. 1;at Beebe*

*5A-Central game

NO. 4

LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN

COACH Maurice Moody

CONFERENCE 5A-South

2017 RECORD 10-4, 5-2 5A-Central

KEY RETURNERS QB Jaylon Williams (Sr., 5-11, 185), RB Damion Martin (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL/DL Nathan Cooper (Sr., 5-10, 210), OL Deshaun Alexander (Jr., 5-10, 230), DB Caleb Hendrix (Sr., 6-0, 175)

NOTEWORTHY Little Rock McClellan played in the Class 5A state championship game for the second time in three seasons in 2017, losing to Pulaski Academy. ... The Crimson Lions move from the 5A-Central to the 5A-South this season. ... Since 2015, the Crimson Lions have won 28 games, including two 10-victory seasons.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 20;Pine Bluff Dollarway^

Sept. 7;Sylvan Hills*

Sept. 14;at Little Rock Fair*

Sept. 21;at Hot Springs*

Sept. 28;De Queen*

Oct. 5;Hope*

Oct. 12;at Texarkana*

Oct. 19;at Magnolia*

Oct. 26;Hot Springs Lakeside*

Nov. 2;at Camden Fairview*

*5A-South game

NO. 5

TEXARKANA

COACH Barry Norton

CONFERENCE 5A-South

2017 RECORD 6-6, 3-4 6A-West

KEY RETURNERS QB Sean Foreback (Jr., 6-1, 210), WR Drake Morton (Sr., 5-10, 175), OL Rico Thomas (Sr., 6-1, 250), DL Demetrias Charles (Sr., 6-1, 230), LB Treveon Cleveland (Sr., 6-0, 205)

NOTEWORTHY Texarkana won its first playoff game since 2011 last season when it defeated Marion in the first round. ... The Razorbacks moved down from Class 6A to Class 5A. ... Barry Norton is in his second year as the Razorbacks' coach after arriving from border rival Texarkana, Texas. ... Texarkana last won a state championship in 2006.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;at Shiloh Christian

Aug. 31;Texas Liberty-Eylau

Sept. 7;at Texarkana, Texas

Sept. 21;at Magnolia*

Sept. 28;Camden Fairview*

Oct. 5;at Hot Springs Lakeside*

Oct. 12;Little Rock McClellan*

Oct. 19;Hot Springs*

Oct. 26;at Hope*

Nov. 1;De Queen*

*5A-South game

NO. 6

BATESVILLE

COACH Dave King

CONFERENCE 5A-East

2017 RECORD 7-4, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS QB Hayden Childers (Sr. 6-1, 190), RB Kadar Floyd (Sr., 6-2, 215), OL Tytan Nguyen (Sr., 5-10, 265), DL Jorge Sanchez (Sr., 5-11, 190), S Bradyn Gammill (Sr., 6-1, 180)

NOTEWORTHY Batesville shared the 5A-East Conference championship with Nettleton and Wynne in 2017. ... The Pioneers return six starters from last season. ... Coach Dave King is 188-75-2 at Batesville. .. Since 2013, Batesville has won or shared four of the past five 5A-East titles.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;at Little Rock Christian

Aug. 31;at Jonesboro

Sept. 7;Searcy

Sept. 21;Nettleton*

Sept. 28;at Paragould*

Oct. 5;Forrest City*

Oct. 12;at Wynne*

Oct. 19;Blytheville*

Oct. 26;at Greene County Tech*

Nov. 2;Valley View*

*5A-East game

Sports on 08/17/2018