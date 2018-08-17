Convicted murderer found hanging in Arkansas prison cell, agency says; death under investigation

A 52-year-old convicted murderer serving a life sentence was found dead of an apparent suicide Thursday, the Department of Correction said.

According to a Friday news release from the agency, Anthony Griffin was found hanging shortly after 4:45 p.m. in a single man cell at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern.

He was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m. after responding correctional officers and medical staff were unable to find a pulse.

The Arkansas State Police and the Department of Correction will conduct separate investigations into the death, the release states.

The prisons agency said Griffin was serving a life-without-parole sentence out of Crittenden County for capital murder.