A blaze that trapped a woman inside her northeast Arkansas home Thursday was set intentionally, a fire marshal said Friday.

The Jonesboro Fire Department responded at 1:15 p.m. to the house in the 400 block of Drake Street.

Fire Marshal Jason Wills said fire crews found a woman in a back bedroom with the door shut, which separated her from the blaze. She was pulled out of a window, he added, and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Wills said she remained in the hospital Friday afternoon, but he did not know her condition.

Firefighters also rescued a dog from the residence and were able to save its life.

The fire destroyed an exterior porch and caused "significant" destruction in the adjacent living room, Wills said. There was heat and smoke damage throughout the remainder of the house.

An investigation is ongoing.