Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper LRPD copter crash Latest stories Aretha Franklin Satanic Temple rally Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
I-430 bridge work gets 2nd extension by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:22 a.m. 0comments

Lane closings associated with routine maintenance on the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock has been extended to Aug. 30, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews doing the work are closing the outside lane and moving to the inside and center lanes as work progresses from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily Monday through Thursday. Traffic will be controlled with signs and the Arkansas Highway Police, a department division.

The work began July 23 and was expected to last three weeks, but weather delays extended the work an additional two weeks before the latest announcement.

Metro on 08/17/2018

Print Headline: I-430 bridge work gets 2nd extension

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Rivalry series set for UCA, UALR
by Tim Cooper
Relative saw baby abused, police say
by Dave Hughes
Democratic House candidate from Bethel Heights files no reports
by Doug Thompson
Police beat
by Clara Turnage
Dillard's reduces 2Q loss to $2.9M
by Stephen Steed
ADVERTISEMENT