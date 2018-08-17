Lane closings associated with routine maintenance on the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock has been extended to Aug. 30, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews doing the work are closing the outside lane and moving to the inside and center lanes as work progresses from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily Monday through Thursday. Traffic will be controlled with signs and the Arkansas Highway Police, a department division.

The work began July 23 and was expected to last three weeks, but weather delays extended the work an additional two weeks before the latest announcement.

Metro on 08/17/2018