• Brenda Stinson, 74, fought back as she was being beaten and robbed outside a Piggly Wiggly in Midfield, Ala., saying she went for her attacker's "weak spot," and "grabbed him good between his legs" until passers-by arrived to help her, adding "I know he's going to be sore."

• Robert Goodman, a history teacher in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., who is fighting colon cancer, is getting help from fellow teachers who are donating sick days so he'll have enough paid days available to undergo chemotherapy treatments around his class schedule.

• Jim Brown said a ground controller at Missouri's Springfield-Branson National Airport gave him permission to drive a van across a runway so he and two other airport workers could get to an employee barbecue, narrowly missing a jet that was taking off with 50 passengers and three crew members aboard.

• Ashley Baber, a Georgia wedding planner, spotted a guest at a reception in Milton "holding a jacket in an odd manner" in 90-degree heat and told an off-duty police officer who confronted the wedding crasher and found her hiding $2,300 in cash and gift cards stolen from a gift table.

• Jane Mulcahy said she was seated across from a woman on a bus in St. Paul, Minn., who began yelling "the baby is coming," and then, aided by other passengers, laid the woman on the floor and helped her give birth just moments later.

• Kevin Bean, a sixth-grade teacher in Royersford, Pa., who portrays a Nazi villain named Blitzkrieg at professional wrestling events, can keep his teaching job after district officials found his wrestling persona didn't violate school policies.

• Diana Serrano, a Milwaukee bus driver, spotted a 2-year-old girl wearing only a T-shirt and underwear standing by the roadside, and took the girl onto her bus, showing her cellphone photos of puppies until police and the girl's mother arrived, with the mom saying the girl left home while everyone was asleep.

• Abbygail Farley, 19, of Corbin, Ky., accused of staging her own kidnapping and sending her father fake ransom notes demanding $400, now faces extortion and other counts.

• Julio Salas, health secretary in Santa Marta, Colombia, where temperatures have topped 100 degrees and hospitals face a crush of people complaining of heatstroke symptoms, is urging people to refrain from sex during the day so they don't overheat.

