Judge orders release of records related to firing of Arkansas superintendent accused of sexual harassment

Former Superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools Matthew Wendt is shown in this 2017 file photo.

FAYETTEVILLE — A judge Friday ordered records released, with some minor redactions, that relate to the firing of Superintendent Matthew Wendt.

Circuit Judge Tom Cooper denied a motion for a restraining order by "Jane Doe," identified in other court records as Shae Lynn Newman, who contended her right to privacy should outweigh the public's interest in the documents.

Newman claims she was the target of sexual harassment by Wendt when she worked with him at the Fayetteville School District. The School Board unanimously voted to terminate Wendt's contract June 18.

Newman sued the district in July to prevent the release of Wendt's personnel records requested by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and others under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

The newspaper asked for records that form the basis of the School Board's decision to suspend and then fire Wendt.

Cooper gave the school district five days to make redactions and release the records. The judge said the identities of Newman's husband and children and some other people not directly involved should be redacted, but her name will not be redacted.

