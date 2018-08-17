Sections
Little Rock police identify pilot injured in helicopter crash by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:46 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department helicopter crashed during a "test run" Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, authorities said.

Little Rock police on Friday identified the pilot who was injured in a helicopter crash the day before.

Retired officer William "Bill" Denio was testing a new battery in the aircraft just before 11 a.m. Thursday near 11400 Ironton Cut-off Road when a gust of "straight-line wind" tipped the helicopter over, authorities said.

The rotors of the helicopter, which had been on a small platform for the battery test, struck the asphalt, causing the aircraft to spin on the ground, according to police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford.

Denio had a severe head injury but was said to be in stable condition at a Little Rock hospital Friday.

According to a news release, he worked as an officer at the department from May 1990 to May 2010. Police said he was hired as a civilian in January 2012 to work for the agency's aviation unit.

Gallery: LRPD helicopter crash

The helicopter was damaged beyond repair, Ford said. Wreckage of the two-seat aircraft — Helicopter 4331 — revealed glass debris and a destroyed cockpit.

The accident happened at the department's helipad, which is west of Interstate 530 and less than a mile from the police training facility.

