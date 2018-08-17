Man faces attempted murder charges after east Arkansas shooting; girl, 6, was in shot vehicle, cops say

A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting in east Arkansas, according to West Memphis police.

Matryne Vail faces four counts of criminal attempt to commit capital murder and 15 counts of discharging a firearm in a vehicle, according to a Facebook post by the West Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded Friday to a shooting at North Missouri Street and Dover Road, where they found a vehicle that had been shot several times.

A victim, 25-year-old William Stokes, already had been transported in a private vehicle to a Memphis hospital by the time police arrived. Three other people, including a 6-year-old girl, were inside the vehicle but were not struck by gunfire, according to the post.

Officers identified Vail as a suspect and took him into custody a short time later at his mother's residence. He was in possession of a .40 caliber firearm at the time of the arrest, according to the post.

Authorities believe the shooting was retaliation for a prior incident between Vail and one of the victims, the post said.