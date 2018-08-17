NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 24-6, PHILLIES 4-9

PHILADELPHIA -- Jose Bautista hit a grand slam and had a career-high seven RBI as the New York Mets set a franchise record for runs in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday. This prompted the Philadelphia Phillies to use two position players to pitch the final three innings of a 24-4 rout.

Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run home run, Scott Kingery had a solo shot and the Phillies beat the Mets 9-6 on Thursday night for the split.

The Mets kept on hitting in the nightcap with three consecutive doubles on Zach Eflin's first four pitches. Michael Conforto's two-run double made it 2-0.

But then Hoskins crushed one high off the foul pole to give the Phillies a 3-2 lead in the bottom half against Steven Matz (5-10). Hoskins, who went deep in both ends of the twinbill, has 11 of his 25 home runs since the All-Star break -- and 3 in the last 4 games.

The Phillies added three runs in the second. Kingery homered, Wilson Ramos had an RBI single and Cesar Hernandez swiped home on a double steal.

Eflin (9-4) gave up 4 runs and 7 hits in 6 2/3 innings. Seranthony Dominguez got the last two outs.

In the opener, Corey Oswalt (2-2) allowed 4 solo home runs in 6 innings, Amed Rosario hit a leadoff home run and had 3 RBI and the Mets took advantage of 4 errors to score 11 unearned runs.

Even reliever Jerry Blevins got his first career hit, a line-drive RBI single off Kingery.

The Mets scored more than 15 runs in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. They beat Baltimore 16-5 Wednesday night.

Hoskins, Maikel Franco, Nick Williams and Jorge Alfaro went deep for the Phillies.

Roman Quinn, the team's fourth outfielder, gave up a home run to Conforto on his second pitch -- a 79-mph fastball. Quinn got 5 outs, gave up 7 runs and threw 42 pitches. Kingery went the final 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs.

Mets right fielder Brandon Nimmo left the game after injuring his left index finger hitting a grounder to third base with two outs and the bases loaded in the third. Nimmo fell to the ground as the ball rolled to Franco, who was late tagging third but threw to first to easily get the out.

X-rays on Nimmo's finger were negative. Bautista replaced him.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (1-1) gave up 8 runs -- 4 earned -- and 11 hits in 4 innings. Mark Leiter Jr. allowed 7 unearned runs and 4 hits in 1 inning.

After Alfaro's shot cut it to 5-4, the Mets broke loose for a 10-run fifth. Suarez balked in a run and exited after Bautista followed with an RBI single. Another run scored on Alfaro's throwing error on Oswalt's sacrifice, and Rosario drove one in on a fielder's choice grounder.

Hoskins then dropped Austin Jackson's two-out fly ball for an error, and another run scored. After Wilmer Flores' RBI single, Bautista connected for his 10th home run. Bautista had a chance to hit another slam when he faced Quinn in the eighth but walked on a 3-2 pitch over his head. He added an RBI double off Kingery.

CUBS 1, PIRATES 0 Jon Lester pitched six innings to win for the first time in just over a month and Ian Happ homered as visiting Chicago beat Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 5, CARDINALS 4 Bryce Harper had three hits and drove in three runs, and a beleaguered bullpen held on as Washington beat host St. Louis.

ROCKIES 5, BRAVES 3 Visiting Colorado snapped Ronald Acuna Jr.'s home run streak, rallying for three unearned runs in the ninth to beat Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 3, YANKEES 1 Rookie left-hander Adam Kolarek pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth inning to lift visiting Tampa Bay over New York.

RANGERS 8, ANGELS 6 Jurickson Profar started a triple play and homered to help host Texas rally from an early five-run deficit in a victory over Los Angeles.

TWINS 15, TIGERS 8 Logan Forsythe had a career-high five hits and Jorge Polanco drove in four runs as Minnesota outslugged visiting Detroit.

