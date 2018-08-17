GOLF

Salas matches record

Lizette Salas matched the Brickyard Crossing record with a 10-under 62 on Thursday in the Indy Women in Tech Championship, birdieing the final three holes for a two-stroke lead over fast-starting Angel Yin and Japan's Nasa Hataoka. Yin birdied eight of the first nine holes in her morning round for a front-nine 8-under 28 -- one short of the LPGA Tour's nine-hole record. It matched the third-lowest nine-hole score in relation to par in tour history. Salas eagled the par-5 second in the afternoon and added three consecutive birdies on Nos. 4-6. She birdied Nos. 12 and 14 before reeling off three more in a row to close, waiting out a late 77-minute suspension for an approaching storm. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot even-par 72. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) was 5 over after a 77.

Ernst leads in Portland

Derek Ernst shot a 10-under 61 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Web.com Tour's Portland Open in North Plains, Ore. Taylor Moore was alone in second place two strokes back. Jimmy Gunn and Fernando Mechereffe were tied for third at 7 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 70. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) was 3 over after a 74. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 3 over after 15 holes.

TENNIS

Halep advances

Top-ranked Simona Halep needed only eight points to complete a gritty comeback that was put on hold overnight by rain, beating qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday at Mason, Ohio. Rain resulted in three matches suspended overnight. Halep was scheduled to face Ashleigh Barty in the last match Thursday night, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals. Rain returned shortly after Halep left the court, delaying play again and creating chaos with the schedule. When the courts were dried, Amanda Anisimova beat qualifier Petra Martic 6-4, 6-3 in a match suspended overnight. Fourth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro beat Hyeon Chung 6-2, 6-3, finally completing the second round in late afternoon. The winners faced the challenge of playing essentially two full matches in one day. While the suspended matches wrapped up, the third round began on other courts.

Davis Cup reformatted

The Davis Cup will be decided with a season-ending, 18-team tournament beginning next year. The new format replaces the one in which the Davis Cup is played over four weekends throughout the year. The top team event in men's tennis is often skipped by elite players already facing a crowded schedule. The changes were approved Thursday after a vote at the International Tennis Federation conference in Orlando, Fla. Beginning in 2019, 24 nations will compete in a home-or-away qualifying round in February, with the 12 winners advancing to the final tournament. They will be joined by the four semifinalists from the previous year, along with two wild-card teams. The first championship will be held Nov. 18-24, 2019, in either Madrid or Lille, France.

BASEBALL

Urena suspended

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena has been suspended six games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves with a pitch. Major League Baseball announced the penalties Thursday, a day after Urena hit Acuna on the left arm with his first pitch in the Marlins' 5-2 loss in Atlanta. Acuna, 20, went into the game having homered in five consecutive games, including four home runs in the three games against Miami -- three of them leading off. Urena, 25, from the Dominican Republic, is 3-12 with a 4.74 ERA in 24 starts. Unless appealed, the suspension is scheduled to begin today at Washington. Also, Braves first base coach Eric Young was suspended one game and fined. Acuna was back in the lineup for the Braves on Thursday night against Colorado. The training staff signed off on Acuna returning after a CT scan on his elbow was normal. X-rays also were negative.

Puig suspended 2 games

Los Angeles outfielder Yasiel Puig has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed fine for fighting and inciting a bench-clearing incident against San Francisco. Major League Baseball announced the sanctions Thursday, two days after the Cuban player took a swing at Giants catcher Nick Hundley in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' 2-1 home loss. Hundley also was fined. Barring an appeal, Puig is scheduled to begin the suspension today at Seattle.

Darvish to start rehab

Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with a minor league team to be determined. Signed to a $126 million, six-year contract as a free agent in February, Darvish last pitched for the Cubs on May 20 and is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts. He has been sidelined with right triceps tendinitis and an impingement in his right shoulder. Darvish made a rehab start June 25 with Class A South Bend but then felt pain in his arm afterward. Cubs Manager Joe Maddon would not speculate how many starts Darvish will need to be ready to come off the disabled list.

MOTOR SPORTS

Kahne: I'm retiring

NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne says he is retiring from full-time racing. Kahne, 38, announced his intentions Thursday on Twitter, saying "I'm not sure what the future holds for me, but I'm at ease with the decision that I have made." The former Hendrick Motorsports driver has 18 victories in 15 years in the Cup Series, including a playoff-clinching one last season at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That win came amid speculation that Hendrick would part ways with Kahne following six seasons. Hendrick made it official two weeks later. Kahne signed on with Leavine Family Racing for 2018. He has one top-five finish in 23 starts for Leavine. He had been offered a ride with Leavine next year, but he plans to spend his time with young son Tanner and his sprint car team. He said "the highs didn't outweigh the lows, and the grueling schedule takes a toll on your quality of life. I need to spend time doing the things I enjoy and love."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandt Snedeker predicted low scores at the Wyndham Championship — but not this low.

Snedeker shot an 11-under 59 on Thursday, falling one shot shy of matching the PGA Tour record.

He made a 20-foot putt on his final hole to become the 10th player in tour history to break 60. Jim Furyk set the record with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship in 2016.

“I better be smiling,” Snedeker said. “I don’t do this every day.”

This is the third consecutive year the PGA Tour has had a sub60 round. Snedeker is the first to shoot 59 since Adam Hadwin in the third round of the 2017 Careerbuilder Challenge.

It gave him a four-stroke lead after one round. Ryan Moore and John Oda shot 63s, and Martin Flores, D.A. Points, Brett Stegmaier, David Hearn, Abraham Ancer, Ollie Schnie derjans and Jonathan Byrd had 64s.

Snedeker — who said a day earlier that the tournament would turn into a “birdie-fest” — began

the round at par-70 Sedgefield Country Club with a bogey at No. 10, and took off from there. He played the front nine in 27, including an eagle 2 on the par-4 sixth hole when he holed out from 176 yards.

Snedeker, the 2012 FedEx Cup champion, won the Wyndham in 2007. He broke Si Woo Kim’s 2-year-old Wyndham record of 60 and had the best opening round in this event’s history. Arjun Atwal had a 61 in 2010.

Snedeker, who began his round on the back nine, reeled off four consecutive birdies on Nos. 13-16. He then got even hotter on his final nine holes, with six birdies in addition to the shot of the day on No. 6. But he missed a 3-foot birdie putt on No. 8 that would have made a 58 possible.

“Could have been even more special,” he said, “but happy with the way everything turned out.”

Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-under 68. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 1-under 69. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had a 2-over 72 and Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) shot a 4-over 74.

Brandt Snedeker

