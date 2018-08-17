PHOTOS: Adult black bear spotted in central Arkansas tree, relocated to forest

Authorities said they captured an adult black bear Wednesday night after it climbed into a tree in a Conway neighborhood.

Residents called the Conway Police Department to report what they thought was a baby bear on Hillman Street, officers wrote in a Facebook post that had more than 1,500 shares as of Friday morning.

When police arrived, they discovered the full-grown male had climbed into a nearby tree.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was called to tranquilize the animal and remove it safely from the tree, the post states. It was then released in a secluded, wooded area in Faulkner County.

"The bear awoke from his nap and wandered off to explore his safe new home away from the dangers of the city," the agency wrote in the post.