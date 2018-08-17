Sections
Riding through downtown Little Rock park when robbers with sticks tried to take bike, man tells police by Jillian Kremer

A 54-year-old told Little Rock police that three strangers with sticks tried to rob him of his bicycle while he was riding through a downtown park Wednesday.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, the Little Rock man was at Riverfront Park, 202 E. La Harpe Blvd., when the trio approached shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The robbers began striking his head with wooden sticks, the victim told police, but he refused to give them the bike.

They eventually headed west through the park, the report states.

Officers noted the 54-year-old had injuries to his face and right arm.

One of the robbers was described as a white male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Detailed descriptions were unavailable for the other two attackers.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Comments

  • mozarky2
    August 17, 2018 at 3:17 p.m.

    Oh, you can be sure detailed descriptions of the other two were available, just not to the public!
