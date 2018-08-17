WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday confirmed the 25th and 26th appellate court judges during President Donald Trump’s tenure, as Republicans continued reshaping the federal judiciary.

The Senate approved A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. by a vote of 62 to 28, and backed Julius Ness Richardson on a vote of 81 to 8.

Both will join the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.

The GOP-controlled Senate has been approving appellate court judges at a rapid pace, already setting a record for the most confirmed during a president’s first two years in office.

After the confirmation of the two nominees, Republicans highlighted that Trump has chosen one out of every seven sitting appeals court judges.

The GOP is installing jurists favored by conservatives who are likely to influence decisions on immigration, voting rights, abortion and the environment for decades.

The votes came amid the escalating dispute between Democrats and Republicans over documents from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s time at the George W. Bush White House.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Democrats would sue the National Archives if their Freedom-of-Information request for all records from Kavanaugh’s time as an associate in the White House Counsel’s Office and as White House staff secretary were denied.