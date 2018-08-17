SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale Fire Department received accredited-agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the group's voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.

The department is one of more than 250 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the group and the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Fire departments in Rogers, Little Rock, Searcy and the Little Rock Air Force Base have also earned the accreditation.

The commission process is voluntary and provides agencies with an improvement model to assess service delivery and performance internally and then works with a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate the completed self-assessment.

This process was used to move two Springdale stations in 2015 and identify the need for the additional three stations that were approved and planned with the 2018 bond election.

