BASKETBALL

UA to play UC-Davis, Montana State

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas men’s basket- ball team will play California-Davis on Nov. 12 and Montana State on Nov. 21, according to those teams’ schedules, which were released Thursday. Both games will be in Walton Arena.

It will be the second time the Razorbacks play UC-Davis. They beat the Aggies 68-59 in Walton Arena in the second game of the 2008-09 season. Arkansas and Montana State will meet for the first time.

SOCCER

ASU downs Tennessee-Martin

Senior Riley Ebenroth and sophomore Maggie Ertl scored in the 11th and 40th minutes, respectively, to give Arkansas State University a 2-0 victory over Tennessee-Martin on Thursday in J0nesboro.

Ebenroth scored the first goal of her Arkansas State career on a free kick from 25 yards out that was placed just beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.

The Red Wolves (1-0-0) kept the offensive pressure on throughout the remainder of the half and scored again when Ertl took a pass from Peyton Trester on the right side of the net and put away a cross for the two-goal advantage.

The victory was the second consecutive for Arkansas State over the Skyhawks dating to last season’s 2-0 win in Martin, Tenn.

Kelsey Ponder collected five saves in 67 minutes of work for the Red Wolves, before giving way to Megan McClure midway through the second half.

GOLF

Overstreet falls in Round of 16

Mason Overstreet of the University of Arkansas lost in 21 holes to Davis Riley of Hattiesburg, Miss., on Thursday in the Round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Overstreet of Kingfisher, Okla., defeated Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, N.C., 3 and 2 in Thursday morning’s Round of 32 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

He then faced Riley, who earlier defeated top-seeded Daniel Hillier of New Zealand 5 and 4 in the Round of 32. Overstreet carried a 1-up lead over Riley into the 15th hole where Riley squared the match with a birdie at the par-4 15th. The match remained tied until the 21st where Riley’s birdie at the par-4 3rd toppled Overstreet.

The match reached the 21st when both players made double bogey on the previous playoff hole, the par-4 2nd.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services