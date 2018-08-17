Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Style: What is that plant? Can I eat it? Should I kill it? Today at 12:20 p.m. 0comments

Horticulture specialists with the UA Cooperative Extension Service are more than happy to identify mystery plants. Just send them a photo and your best description of whatever the whatever-it-is was doing when you spotted it. Most of the time a plant ID takes very little time, because Arkansans tend to ask about the same plants year after year.

For Saturday’s Style section, garden guru Janet B. Carson has created a rogues’ gallery of the Top 20 plants people ask her to ID most often. With color photos and info, it’s a feature you can save for future reference.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

LATEST ON MANAFORT TRIAL: Jury in case of ex-Trump campaign chairman sends note asking to leave early
by The Associated Press
Trump expects he'll revoke Justice Department official's security clearance 'very quickly'
by The Associated Press
Part of Arkansas at risk for severe weather as storms move through state
by Jaime Dunaway
Arkansas school bus driver accused in 'severe physical abuse' of his daughters
by Rebekah Hedges / Hot Springs Sentinel-Record
Panel considering whether to drop ethics charges against Arkansas judge who protested against death penalty
by John Moritz
ADVERTISEMENT