Horticulture specialists with the UA Cooperative Extension Service are more than happy to identify mystery plants. Just send them a photo and your best description of whatever the whatever-it-is was doing when you spotted it. Most of the time a plant ID takes very little time, because Arkansans tend to ask about the same plants year after year.

For Saturday’s Style section, garden guru Janet B. Carson has created a rogues’ gallery of the Top 20 plants people ask her to ID most often. With color photos and info, it’s a feature you can save for future reference.