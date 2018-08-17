Ex-boyfriend faces kidnapping charge

A Little Rock jail inmate was charged this week in the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend at knife-point earlier this month.

Little Rock police charged Antonio M. Arnold, 37, with kidnapping, domestic battery, aggravated assault, interference with emergency communications and two counts of violation of a protective order, according to the Pulaski County jail roster.

Arnold initially was arrested only in regard to the violation of a protection order a day after the Aug. 4 incident, but the other charges were leveled this week.

Arnold's ex-girlfriend told officers she had been at a gas station on Chenal Parkway putting air in her tire when Arnold crept up behind her and put a knife to her throat, according to an affidavit for Arnold's arrest.

The woman said Arnold told her to get all of her belongings and to hold his hand so that no one would suspect she was under duress, court documents said.

Arnold reportedly escorted her to his vehicle, which was parked behind the nearby Home Depot, forced her to get into the driver's seatt and "slammed her head against the door jamb a few times," as he accused her of sleeping with his brother.

The woman said she noticed the car was running, and quickly began driving away, according to the report. When Arnold panicked, he tried to jump in the car and finally told her she could leave, according to the affidavit.

Officers said cuts were visible on the woman's neck.

Arnold remains in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $55,000 bond.

Account of robbery false, report says

Jacksonville man told police a man had pointed a gun at him and demanded his money while he was standing outside his apartment and that the man then nearly ran him over as he drove away.

According to a police report, the man lied.

Matthew Ryan Solerto, 25, was arrested on a charge of filing a false report Wednesday after police say his long, complicated story of an armed robbery was false.

Solerto told police that Daniel Heffner, who later admitted to going to Solerto's apartment on Northeastern Avenue to sell him marijuana, had robbed him of his phone and nearly $500 at gunpoint.

But Heffner told police, according to a police report, that Solerto had become angry while Heffner cut up the marijuana and chased the dealer out of his house.

Officers reported seeing messages between Heffner and Solerto that proved they had planned a marijuana purchase, which oficers said corroborated Heffner's story. Solerto also told police he "found his stolen wallet between the front door and storm door of his mother's house."

Officers then found marijuana on the floor in the spot where Heffner said he had been cutting the substance before Solerto chased him away, according to the report.

Officers arrested Solerto on Wednesday and transferred him to the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $2,000. Solerto was no longer listed on the jail roster as of Thursday evening.

Metro on 08/17/2018