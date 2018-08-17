Sections
Trump expects to revoke Justice Department official's security clearance by The Associated Press | Today at 11:20 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump says he expects to "quickly" revoke the security clearance for the Justice Department official whose wife worked for the firm involved in producing the dossier on Trump's ties to Russia.

Trump said the official, Bruce Ohr, is a "disgrace."

Asked about Ohr's security clearance, Trump said: "I suspect I'll be taking it away very quickly. For him to be in the Justice Department and doing what he did, that is a disgrace."

Ohr has come under Republican scrutiny for his contacts to Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS. The opposition research firm hired former British spy Christopher Steele during the 2016 presidential campaign to compile the dossier.

Ohr's wife, Nellie, worked for Fusion GPS during the campaign — something Trump has tweeted about to highlight his assertions of political bias behind the Russia investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

